PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 2.0 %

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

