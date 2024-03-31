PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 2.0 %

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.