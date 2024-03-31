JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $567.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.22. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

