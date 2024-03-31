StockNews.com Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

