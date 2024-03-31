StockNews.com Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.