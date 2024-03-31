StockNews.com Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.