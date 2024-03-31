Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 69,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

