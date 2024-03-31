Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

TSE INE opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.15.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.1201178 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -70.59%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

