Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Expands By 66.7%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter worth $189,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $10.56 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.