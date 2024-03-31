Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 64.4% in March

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOI opened at $18.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

