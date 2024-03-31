SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,439,000 after buying an additional 436,830 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

