Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 65.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTGC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

