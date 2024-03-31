StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.