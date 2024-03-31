Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) PT Raised to $40.00 at Roth Mkm

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 2.0 %
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Read More
