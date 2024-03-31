Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Braze Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

