Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

