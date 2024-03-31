Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $77.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

