McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

