StockNews.com Downgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

