ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974,637.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

