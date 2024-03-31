Barclays Begins Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,811,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

