C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $76.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

