Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $352.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

