Direct Digital’s (DRCT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Direct Digital’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

DRCT has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Direct Digital from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Direct Digital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Direct Digital Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

