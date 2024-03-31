Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,386,000 after buying an additional 1,810,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

