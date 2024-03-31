SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.09.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.6 %

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of SLG opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,666,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.