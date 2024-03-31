The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of £112.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.42. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.49).

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The Pebble Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

