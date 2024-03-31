Greencore Group’s (GNC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.51) on Thursday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.54). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £558.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,704.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,346.52). In related news, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,346.52). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,026.69). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,394 shares of company stock worth $14,208,612. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

