Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLMFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Diploma Trading Down 0.7 %

Diploma stock opened at GBX 3,722 ($47.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,391.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,256.15. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,574 ($32.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,870 ($48.91).

Diploma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 6,333.33%.

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.