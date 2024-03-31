Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.25.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Pivotree Trading Up 8.4 %

Pivotree Company Profile

CVE PVT opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. Pivotree has a one year low of C$1.31 and a one year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$41.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

