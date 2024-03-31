Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.29. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 261 ($3.30). The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.
