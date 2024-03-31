Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday.

DPLM opened at GBX 3,722 ($47.04) on Thursday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,574 ($32.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,870 ($48.91). The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,391.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 6,333.33%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

