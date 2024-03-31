Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.41.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$20.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

