HC Wainwright Boosts Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to $1.90

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.70 to $1.90 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fission Uranium’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Fission Uranium Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

