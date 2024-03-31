Raymond James Lowers Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to $1.50

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ORZCF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
About Orezone Gold
