Raymond James Lowers Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to $1.50

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORZCF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

