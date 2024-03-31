BMO Capital Markets Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$28.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.27.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX opened at C$24.15 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.83 and a 12 month high of C$24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market cap of C$14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

