Morgan Stanley Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.90

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from C$17.00 to C$18.90 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.84.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.6901554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.