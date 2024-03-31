Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.46.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at C$49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.06. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

