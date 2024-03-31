Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$183.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$179.43.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$178.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$173.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$162.16. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

