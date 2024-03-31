Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.15.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.