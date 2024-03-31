China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of CJJD opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.
Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
