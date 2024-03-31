StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of EGBN opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

