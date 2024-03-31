Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372,782.76, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

