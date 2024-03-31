Ivor Gray Sells 97,361 Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($164,872.67).

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.22. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.74).

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

