Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.