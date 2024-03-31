StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

