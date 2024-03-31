Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $329.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

