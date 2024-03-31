Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.86.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWN opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.