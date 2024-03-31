Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 1.8 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.