Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

