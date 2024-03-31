Insider Selling: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £20,019.20 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13).

Cohort Stock Performance

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 670 ($8.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 573.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 533.67. Cohort plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The stock has a market cap of £278.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 4,242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Thursday.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

