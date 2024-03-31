Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
