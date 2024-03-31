Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

