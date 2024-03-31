China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
China Pharma stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
China Pharma Company Profile
